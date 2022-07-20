Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 15,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 42,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( TSE:ASM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

