Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE BW opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $595.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.41. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 152.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,572.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,900. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 67,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

