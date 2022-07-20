Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

