Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) rose 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 22,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,021,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Bakkt Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Insider Activity at Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 24.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 84.2% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

