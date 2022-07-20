Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,619.0 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of BKHPF stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
