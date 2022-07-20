Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,619.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHPF stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

