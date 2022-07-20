Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Harsco in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harsco’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Harsco Trading Up 4.2 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $414.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

