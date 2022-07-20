Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 10.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $61.00. The company traded as high as $63.88 and last traded at $63.88. 22,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,248,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,679 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,783,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,959,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,863,000 after acquiring an additional 501,827 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,658,000 after acquiring an additional 329,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,543,000 after acquiring an additional 298,383 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.09. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

