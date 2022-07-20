BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,023,362 shares.The stock last traded at $9.35 and had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.11.

BELLUS Health last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

