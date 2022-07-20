BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BigCommerce traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $15.26. 25,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 840,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIGC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,482.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $69,178.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,405.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,482.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $562,279. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

BigCommerce Trading Up 2.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105,763 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 14.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,389,000 after purchasing an additional 410,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 324,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BigCommerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 64.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 379,189 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.83.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.