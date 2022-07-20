Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Shares Down 0.2%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 26,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 76,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Birks Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

