BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

NASDAQ BL opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

