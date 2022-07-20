Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

