Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
