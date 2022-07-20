Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSE:BTT opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

