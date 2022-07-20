BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $738.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a current ratio of 23.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.