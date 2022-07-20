Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 334,699 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $23.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.