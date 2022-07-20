Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

