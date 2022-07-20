Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Trading Up 0.4%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.22. Approximately 84,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 332,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 160.62, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

