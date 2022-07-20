Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Trading Up 0.4%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.22. Approximately 84,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 332,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 160.62, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.