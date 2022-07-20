Boardriders (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boardriders, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZQKSQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Boardriders shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,101,400 shares trading hands.
Boardriders Price Performance
About Boardriders
Boardriders, Inc is a United States-based outdoor sports lifestyle company. The Company designs, develops and distributes apparel, footwear, accessories and related products. The Company markets its products under the brands, such as Quiksilver, Roxy and DC. The Company’s Quiksilver brand includes a range of apparel and accessories for men and boys.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boardriders (ZQKSQ)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Boardriders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardriders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.