Boston Scientific (BSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 guidance at $0.41-0.43 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.74-1.79 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $333,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.