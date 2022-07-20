Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

