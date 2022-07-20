BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in BP by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in BP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 253,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BP by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

