Bridgetown (BTWN) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bridgetown to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.10 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 27.82

Bridgetown’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 578 913 18 2.52

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bridgetown and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 84.56%. Given Bridgetown’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridgetown competitors beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridgetown

(Get Rating)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.