Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb has set its FY22 guidance at $7.44-7.74 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

