Brokers Offer Predictions for Yara International ASA’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.33.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.4046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 8.69%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

