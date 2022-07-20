Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of BRKL opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $17.74.
Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.