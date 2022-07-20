Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.