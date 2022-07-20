Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Trading Down 2.6%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. 337,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 506,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

