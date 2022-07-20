Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,374 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.57%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

