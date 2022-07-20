Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Canopy Growth worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after buying an additional 586,900 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 377,570 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $3,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

