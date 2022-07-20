Capital One Financial Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Continental Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Continental Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.