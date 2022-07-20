Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Cara Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARA. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 167,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $516.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

