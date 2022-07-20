Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -682.39% -27.80% -20.57% Protara Therapeutics N/A -26.88% -25.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Caribou Biosciences and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,117.11%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

62.9% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Protara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million 46.03 -$66.92 million ($2.48) -2.94 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.25 million ($3.97) -0.77

Protara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Caribou Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.