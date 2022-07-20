Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other news, VP Jonathan Pearl bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $25,007.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,871 shares in the company, valued at $69,606.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $684.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 87.20%. The company had revenue of $40.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

