CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CGI Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. CGI has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.04.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
