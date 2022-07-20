CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. CGI has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 795.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CGI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.04.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

