Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.55. 1,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 777,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

