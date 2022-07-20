Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,380,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.00. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

