Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on CEMI. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
