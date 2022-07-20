Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Update

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEMI. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

CEMI stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

About Chembio Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.