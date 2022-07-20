Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Chevron Stock Up 3.6 %

CVX stock opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.16. The firm has a market cap of $284.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

