Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 118,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,303,583 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Chico's FAS Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $688.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Insider Transactions at Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $19,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,018 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 64.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

