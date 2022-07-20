Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Up to $27.30

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $28.71. Cimpress shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cimpress Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $830.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.