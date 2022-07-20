Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Up to $27.30

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $28.71. Cimpress shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $830.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.70 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.