Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

