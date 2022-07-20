CME Group (CME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CME Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

