Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 218 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,957 ($23.40) per share, with a total value of £4,266.26 ($5,100.13).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 227 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($21.51) per share, with a total value of £4,083.73 ($4,881.92).
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($21.51) per share, with a total value of £3,921.82 ($4,688.37).
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
CCH opened at GBX 1,945.50 ($23.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($33.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,531.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,787.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,921.40.
Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.71) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.59) to GBX 2,525 ($30.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,025 ($24.21).
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
