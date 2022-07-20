Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.
Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Up 4.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (SEMI)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.