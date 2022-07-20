Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47.

