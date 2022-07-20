Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.22.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

