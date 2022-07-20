Comerica Bank Acquires 11,090 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Up 1.9 %

UDR stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UDR to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

