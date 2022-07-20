Comerica Bank Acquires 3,025 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.82.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 125.75%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

