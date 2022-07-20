Comerica Bank Acquires 3,025 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.82. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

