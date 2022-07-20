Comerica Bank Acquires 46,581 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Vontier worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,347,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 38.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,516 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vontier by 2,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 726,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Vontier by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after acquiring an additional 558,841 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

