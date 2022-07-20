Comerica Bank Acquires 525 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Comerica Bank grew its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.22% of ePlus worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after buying an additional 877,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after buying an additional 693,850 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after buying an additional 574,780 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,308,000 after acquiring an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 818,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after acquiring an additional 477,560 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $553,496.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.21. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

