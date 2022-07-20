Comerica Bank Acquires 525 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.22% of ePlus worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,339,000 after acquiring an additional 877,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ePlus by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,438,000 after purchasing an additional 693,850 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after purchasing an additional 574,780 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,308,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 818,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,092,000 after buying an additional 477,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $553,496.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ePlus Stock Up 4.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.21.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

